Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 12 minutes in return from injury
Baynes tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 108-105 victory over Detroit.
Baynes returned after missing three straight games with a hamstring injury, finishing with nine points in 12 minutes. Baynes appeared fully healthy and should be good to go for the Celtics next game, a must-see clash with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
