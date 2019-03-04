Baynes posted four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes in Sunday's 115-104 home loss to the Rockets.

Baynes had missed the previous 11 games due to a left foot injury. The New Zealander has missed 35 games total this season. His interior toughness has been sorely missed as Boston wallows in the fifth spot out East. Expect Baynes to continue coming off the bench for a few matches while he regains his rhythm. He started 10 games this season before having to deal with various injuries.