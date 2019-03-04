Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 12 minutes in return
Baynes posted four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes in Sunday's 115-104 home loss to the Rockets.
Baynes had missed the previous 11 games due to a left foot injury. The New Zealander has missed 35 games total this season. His interior toughness has been sorely missed as Boston wallows in the fifth spot out East. Expect Baynes to continue coming off the bench for a few matches while he regains his rhythm. He started 10 games this season before having to deal with various injuries.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will play Sunday with minutes limit•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Likely available for limited minutes Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Could return Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Could return next week•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Out next three games•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...