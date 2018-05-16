Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 17 minutes in ECF Game 2 win
Baynes banged out nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one assists and one block across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 107-94 ECF Game 2 win over Cleveland.
Baynes' third quarter three pointer was a stunner and part of a furious Celtics' rally that put the game out of reach for the Cavs. Baynes has now drained 10 three pointers during these playoffs, after only making only three treys during the regular season as well as collecting only one trifecta during the first five years of his NBA career. Basically, he's the new Kyle Korver, if Korver could also grab 6.4 boards per game and deliver bruising defense down on the block. OK, bad comparison. Baynes and his teammates now head to Cleveland for Game 3 of the ECF. Expect Baynes to again come of the bench and play 17-22 minutes.
