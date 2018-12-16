Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 18 minutes in Saturday's loss
Baynes provided 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 18 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 loss to the Pistons.
Baynes drew the start with Al Horford (kneecap) sidelined, and the 32-year-old center saw his playing time extended a bit after playing 16 and 14 minutes in his first two games back from the sprained ankle that kept him out for two tilts. Baynes is a steady role player, but he's best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
