Baynes delivered nine points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one block across 19 minutes in Monday's 103-92 Game 4 loss at Philadelphia.

The six three-point attempts were a career high for Baynes, who had only attempted seven threes during his first five NBA seasons. Still, Baynes is in the lineup to stop Joel Embiid. When the Sixers expanded their lead in the third quarter, Boston was forced to sit Baynes and play scoring threat Marcus Morris. Baynes is averaging 20 minutes per game in these playoffs. Expect similar output on Wednesday as the series returns to Boston for Game 5.