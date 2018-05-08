Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 19 minutes in Game 4 loss
Baynes delivered nine points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one block across 19 minutes in Monday's 103-92 Game 4 loss at Philadelphia.
The six three-point attempts were a career high for Baynes, who had only attempted seven threes during his first five NBA seasons. Still, Baynes is in the lineup to stop Joel Embiid. When the Sixers expanded their lead in the third quarter, Boston was forced to sit Baynes and play scoring threat Marcus Morris. Baynes is averaging 20 minutes per game in these playoffs. Expect similar output on Wednesday as the series returns to Boston for Game 5.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will rejoin starting five for semifinals•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Almost double-doubles in loss Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Posts dominant double-double in start•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Makes first three-pointers of the season•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Delivers 13 and 6 in win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....