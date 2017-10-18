Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 19 minutes in season opener
Baynes posted six points (2-2 FG, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in Tuesday's season opening 102-99 loss at Cleveland.
Baynes (knee), despite being a game time decision, played major minutes during his Boston debut. With Marcus Morris out for the first week of the season, Baynes can expect to see similar playing time during the next few games. Boston is thin in the front court, so the humorously coiffed New Zealander can generally expect to exceed the 15 minutes per game he saw over the past two years with Detroit. That said, he'll only help deep-league fantasy squads desperate for rebounds.
