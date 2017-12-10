Celtics' Aron Baynes: Positioned in starting lineup Sunday
Baynes (abdomen) is starting at center Sunday against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Baynes was lifted early from Friday's game after taking a shot to his stomach, but after a full day of rest he's set to be inserted into the starting lineup in place of the injured Marcus Morris (knee).
