Baynes (abdomen) is starting at center Sunday against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Baynes was lifted early from Friday's game after taking a shot to his stomach, but after a full day of rest he's set to be inserted into the starting lineup in place of the injured Marcus Morris (knee).

