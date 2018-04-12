Celtics' Aron Baynes: Posts dominant double-double in start
Baynes posted 26 points (12-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 110-97 win over the Nets.
Baynes played just over his season average in minutes, but he was incredibly productive against a soft Brooklyn frontcourt. The offensive output and rebounding totals were both season highs for the veteran, who averaged just 5.7 points and 5.3 boards per game heading into this one. Baynes should have a role to play in the postseason, but it'd be foolish to expect production anywhere near this level with Al Horford (rest) commanding most of the minutes.
