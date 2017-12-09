Baynes (abdomen) is probable for Sunday's tilt against the Pistons, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Baynes was kneed in the stomach during the third quarter of Friday's game against Spurs and did not return. But, he's seemingly doing well, as it's likely he takes the floor Sunday. More word on his status should emerge after he goes through Sunday's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop