Celtics' Aron Baynes: Productive despite move to bench in Game 1
Baynes finished with four points (2-5 FG), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes during Boston's 108-83 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.
Baynes didn't allow a move to the bench affect him, as he still turned in a serviceable line over a solid amount of playing time. The big man was typically strong on the glass, and he's now hauled in between six and 10 boards in five of the last seven postseason contests. Given the success of the starting five in Game 1, Baynes is likely to be utilized off the bench again when the Celtics attempt to take a commanding 2-0 series lead Tuesday.
