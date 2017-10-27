Baynes contributed 12 points (3-6 FG, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and one assist 24 minutes during a 96-89 win over the Bucks on Thursday.

Baynes' move to the bench spurred him to his highest point total of the season. He outplayed Daniel Theis, who received the start. The season high 24 minutes in which Baynes received still marks not quite enough of a workload for him to be much of a fantasy asset. When Marcus Morris (knee) returns, his value will take a small hit.