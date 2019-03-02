Baynes (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rockets.

The reserve center has been on the shelf since Feb. 3 as a result of a bruised left foot, but he may be able to make his return over the weekend. If Baynes does play, it's possible coach Brad Stevens will have him on a minutes restriction out of the gate. More information should arrive as the team goes through pregame activities.

