Celtics' Aron Baynes: Questionable for Sunday
Baynes (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rockets.
The reserve center has been on the shelf since Feb. 3 as a result of a bruised left foot, but he may be able to make his return over the weekend. If Baynes does play, it's possible coach Brad Stevens will have him on a minutes restriction out of the gate. More information should arrive as the team goes through pregame activities.
