Baynes (hand) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Baynes has been out since Dec. 19 after undergoing surgery on his left hand, but the big man has rehabbed efficiently and could make his return Wednesday. His availability will likely depend on how he feels in warmups, and even if he is given the green light, the Celtics figure to monitor Baynes' minutes closely given a substantial absence.