Celtics' Aron Baynes: Questionable Sunday
Baynes (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Antonio.
Baynes rolled his ankle Wednesday night against the Sixers, and while he was held out of Saturday's loss to Charlotte, there's hope that he'll be able to get back on the floor Sunday. If he is cleared to play, Baynes could find himself in the starting lineup with Al Horford (knee) and Robert Williams (back) already ruled out.
