Celtics' Aron Baynes: Questionable vs. Pistons
Baynes (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Baynes has participated in practice in a limited fashion this week, but he is still at risk of missing his third straight game with a hamstring strain. Expect another update on Baynes' status to come following the Celtics' shootaround Saturday morning.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Officially questionable for Thursday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Limited participant in Tuesday's practice•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Won't return Saturday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Heads to locker room•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times