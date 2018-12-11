Baynes (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Baynes has missed the last two games while dealing with a sprained left ankle, and with Al Horford nursing a knee injury, Daniel Theis and rookie Robert Williams have been holding things down at the center position for the last couple of outings. The Celtics should provide an update on Baynes' status for Wednesday following shootaround in the morning.