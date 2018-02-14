Celtics' Aron Baynes: Re-joining starting five Wednesday
Baynes will start at center for Wednesday's contest against the Clippers, pushing Marcus Morris back to the bench, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Coach Brad Stevens continues to switch up his starting five based on matchup, which often involves one of Baynes and Morris starting. In 44 starts this season, Baynes is averaging 5.8 points and 5.4 rebounds across 19.0 minutes.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...