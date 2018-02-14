Baynes will start at center for Wednesday's contest against the Clippers, pushing Marcus Morris back to the bench, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Coach Brad Stevens continues to switch up his starting five based on matchup, which often involves one of Baynes and Morris starting. In 44 starts this season, Baynes is averaging 5.8 points and 5.4 rebounds across 19.0 minutes.