Celtics' Aron Baynes: Remains on minute restriction
Baynes will remain on a 15-minute restriction for the foreseeable future, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Baynes returned from an 11-game absence Sunday and provided four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes. He averaged 14.9 minutes per game prior to his lengthy absence, so his current restriction is right on par with what is normally expected.
