Celtics' Aron Baynes: Returns to bench
Baynes will come off the bench Saturday against the Timberwolves.
With Al Horford (rest) back in the starting five, Baynes will return to his usual role off the bench. In 14 games as a reserve this season, he's averaging 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 15.0 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starting Friday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Nears double-double in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Gets start Monday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Scores only 2 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 12 minutes in return from injury•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.