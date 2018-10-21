Baynes (hamstring) will not play in Monday's game against the Magic, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Baynes suffered a strained hamstring in the Celtics' game against the Knicks on Saturday. HIs next opportunity to play will come Thursday against the Thunder, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time. With Baynes out, Daniel Theis could see an increased role.

