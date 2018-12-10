Celtics' Aron Baynes: Ruled out Monday
Baynes (ankle) will not play Monday against New Orleans.
Baynes will miss a second straight game as he nurses a sprained left ankle, and he'll be joined in street clothes Monday by Kyrie Irving, who's nursing a sore right shoulder. Boston is also expecting to be without Al Horford, so Daniel Theis could be set for increased minutes at center against Anthony Davis.
