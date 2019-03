Baynes (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

While the results of Baynes' MRI returned results that were "more positive than expected," the Celtics, unsurprisingly, will still hold the big man out of Saturday's game. Baynes is likely facing an extended absence with the sprained left ankle, but his exact recovery timetable remains unknown at this time.