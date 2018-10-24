Celtics' Aron Baynes: Ruled out Thursday
Baynes is out for Thursday's matchup against the Thunder.
Baynes was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice and things apparently didn't get much better Wednesday. With him out of the picture Thursday, Daniel Theis, Robert Williams and Marcus Morris could all see extra run.
