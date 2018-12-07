Baynes won't return to Thursday's game against the Knicks due to a left ankle sprain, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Baynes suffered the injury under the basket early in the first half and was seen hobbling to the locker room. The Celtics will hold him out for the remainder of the contest, and his status for Saturday's tilt in Chicago is certainly up in the air at this point. More news on his availability moving forward should surface closer to Saturday's tip.