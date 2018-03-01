Celtics' Aron Baynes: Scores 12 points in 22 minutes
Baynes scored 12 points (6-7 FG), grabbed 10 rebounds, dished three assists and recorded two blocks across 22 minutes Wednesday in Boston's win over Charlotte.
Baynes was feasting in the post on Wednesday. There is a variety of contributing factors for why Baynes isn't a coveted fantasy asset, but bigger teams like Charlotte present him with an opportunity to match up. He's a situational player, but the consistent mid-range jumper that's surfacing is encouraging.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Perfect from field in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will play Monday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Out with elbow sprain Saturday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will not return Friday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Re-joining starting five Wednesday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...