Baynes scored 12 points (6-7 FG), grabbed 10 rebounds, dished three assists and recorded two blocks across 22 minutes Wednesday in Boston's win over Charlotte.

Baynes was feasting in the post on Wednesday. There is a variety of contributing factors for why Baynes isn't a coveted fantasy asset, but bigger teams like Charlotte present him with an opportunity to match up. He's a situational player, but the consistent mid-range jumper that's surfacing is encouraging.