Celtics' Aron Baynes: Scores 8 off bench in ECF Game 4 loss
Baynes provided eight points (2-3 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 16 minutes in Monday's 111-102 ECF Game 4 loss in Cleveland.
Coach Brad Stevens has opted to start Marcus Morris over Baynes, which worked well for the first two games in Boston. Cleveland countered by starting Tristan Thompson, giving the Cavs a big advantage on the boards, leading to two Cleveland wins. With the series tied at 2-2, Stevens might decide to "go big" and return Baynes to the starting lineup for Game 5. Baynes is averaging 21 minutes per game during the ECF. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Boston.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 17 minutes in ECF Game 2 win•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Productive despite move to bench in Game 1•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Headed for bench role in Game 1•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Solid performance yet again in series-clinching victory•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 19 minutes in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will rejoin starting five for semifinals•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....