Baynes provided eight points (2-3 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 16 minutes in Monday's 111-102 ECF Game 4 loss in Cleveland.

Coach Brad Stevens has opted to start Marcus Morris over Baynes, which worked well for the first two games in Boston. Cleveland countered by starting Tristan Thompson, giving the Cavs a big advantage on the boards, leading to two Cleveland wins. With the series tied at 2-2, Stevens might decide to "go big" and return Baynes to the starting lineup for Game 5. Baynes is averaging 21 minutes per game during the ECF. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Boston.