Baynes banged out two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and one steal across nine minutes in Sunday's 100-94 loss in Portland.

After starting 67 games last season, the oddly coiffed Kiwi has started only one game this season and is averaging only 13.5 minutes per game. A hamstring issue also cost Baynes three games. In many ways, Baynes embodies the early struggles of a Celtics squad expected to make a deep playoff run, yet beset with a mediocre 7-6 record. With the end of this brutal road trip, Baynes and his teammates return home to face the Bulls on Wednesday.