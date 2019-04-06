Celtics' Aron Baynes: Second straight double-double
Baynes scored 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 117-97 win over the Pacers.
Since returning to the starting lineup, Baynes is averaging a modest 7.7 points, 8.0 boards and 1.3 blocks over the last seven games, but he does have all three of his double-doubles on the season. If he hangs onto his role in the playoffs, the 32-year-old could have some sneaky DFS value.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...