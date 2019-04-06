Baynes scored 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 117-97 win over the Pacers.

Since returning to the starting lineup, Baynes is averaging a modest 7.7 points, 8.0 boards and 1.3 blocks over the last seven games, but he does have all three of his double-doubles on the season. If he hangs onto his role in the playoffs, the 32-year-old could have some sneaky DFS value.