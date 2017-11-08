Baynes will pick up a second straight start at center for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

Baynes picked up the start on Monday with Marcus Morris sitting out for rest and while Morris is back in the lineup Wednesday, Al Horford has now been ruled out with a concussion. That allows Baynes to pick up yet another start, marking his eighth of the season. Look for Baynes to see an uptick in minutes, though he's largely struggled to post fantasy worthy numbers, even when working with the top unit. At best, he'll be a cheaper punt play for Wednesday's DFS slate.