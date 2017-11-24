Baynes will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Magic with Marcus Morris (knee) healthy and starting, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Baynes started Wednesday's game against the Heat while Morris' status was in question, though he played just 12 minutes. Baynes role has taken a hit in general lately, as he's averaging just 12.4 minutes per game over the past five contests.

