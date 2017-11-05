Baynes will return to the bench for Sunday's matchup with the Magic.

Baynes has already picked up six starts this season, but with Marcus Morris back and moving into the starting lineup after missing time with a knee injury, Baynes will return to a bench role. Baynes' demotion could mean a few less minutes, though he was already only averaging 19.9 minutes per game, so he hasn't been a fantasy asset in the majority of leagues.