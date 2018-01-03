Baynes will shift to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

The Celtics are facing a Cavaliers frontcourt that features some smaller, more athletic bodies. That doesn't necessarily fit Baynes' playing style, so coach Brad Stevens has opted to shift the smaller Marcus Morris into the starting lineup, while bringing Baynes off the bench. Baynes could see a slight drop in his overall workload, though this is still likely a one-game lineup, as the Celtics will take on the much bigger Timberwolves on Friday.