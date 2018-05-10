Celtics' Aron Baynes: Solid performance yet again in series-clinching victory
Baynes totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 victory over Philadelphia.
Baynes put up another solid effort Wednesday, coming within a single rebound of recording a double-double. While the offense was nice, he was in there for his ability to body up with Joel Embiid and once again, he performed admirably. His role moving into the Conference Finals is likely going to be somewhat muted due to the Cavaliers playing a lot of small-ball lineups. However, he should still be able to find a way to have an impact on the series, even if it is a watered-down version.
