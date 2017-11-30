Baynes will draw the start at center while Al Horford shifts to power forward for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Celtics play-by-play analyst Sean Grande reports.

Coach Brad Stevens has often run with the big frontcourt of Baynes and Horford this season, so this development isn't completely out of left field. Whether starting or not, banking on Baynes to see more than the 18.2 minutes per game he averages this season is far from a sure thing. For that reason, he remains a risky DFS play, despite the start.