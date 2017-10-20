Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starting at center vs. Sixers
Baynes will start at center in Friday's game against the 76ers.
With Marcus Smart (ankle) out, coach Brad Stevens has elected to go bigger with his starting five, rather than staying small. It's likely that Stevens sticks with a bigger lineup for much of Friday night to matchup with the size of the 76ers, especially given the injuries the team is currently dealing with on the wing. The lineup will also give Stevens an opportunity to experiment with Al Horford playing more minutes at power forward.
