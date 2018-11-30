Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starting Friday
Baynes will start at center Friday against the Cavaliers.
With Al Horford resting, Baynes will draw the start. In the two games this season that Baynes has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
