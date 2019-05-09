Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starting Game 5
Baynes will start Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Baynes will start for the first time in the Celtics' second-round series. Compared to the first-round series against Indiana in which he averaged 19.3 minutes, Baynes' seen his workload decrease to a mere 7.0 minutes per game in four contests with the Bucks. With the Celtics facing elimination, Baynes could be in line for a heavy workload if he can manage to hinder some of Milwaukee's offensive salvo.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...