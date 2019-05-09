Baynes will start Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Baynes will start for the first time in the Celtics' second-round series. Compared to the first-round series against Indiana in which he averaged 19.3 minutes, Baynes' seen his workload decrease to a mere 7.0 minutes per game in four contests with the Bucks. With the Celtics facing elimination, Baynes could be in line for a heavy workload if he can manage to hinder some of Milwaukee's offensive salvo.