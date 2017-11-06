Baynes will draw the start for Monday's matchup with the Hawks.

Baynes has started six games already this season, but with Marcus Morris returning to the lineup Sunday, he shifted back to a bench role. However, Morris is getting the night off for rest Monday during the second night of a back-to-back set, so the Celtics will once again turn to Baynes to start alongside Al Horford in the frontcourt. During his six previous starts, Baynes has averaged 5.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 20.0 minutes.