Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starting Tuesday
Baynes will get the start at center for Tuesday's tilt against the Lakers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
The Celtics will opt to go big in their frontcourt by pairing Baynes with Al Horford. The big man has posted 6.0 points and 5.3 rebounds across 18.9 minutes in 34 starts this season. Marcus Morris will presumably move to a reserve role as a result of the move.
