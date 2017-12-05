Baynes chipped in 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 15 minutes in Monday's 111-100 win over the Bucks.

Baynes started, but sat for large portions of the game while Al Horford caught fire. Boston led for most of the game, forcing Milwaukee to experiment with smaller lineups in an attempt to push the pace and catch up. It didn't work, but did force Baynes to sit while quicker options Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier saw much more floor time. Over his last 10 games, Baynes has averaged 5.5 points, 5.2 boards and 0.8 blocks. The C's have one more home game versus Dallas on Wednesday before leaving for a three game road trip.