Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starts, but plays only 15 minutes
Baynes chipped in 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 15 minutes in Monday's 111-100 win over the Bucks.
Baynes started, but sat for large portions of the game while Al Horford caught fire. Boston led for most of the game, forcing Milwaukee to experiment with smaller lineups in an attempt to push the pace and catch up. It didn't work, but did force Baynes to sit while quicker options Marcus Morris, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier saw much more floor time. Over his last 10 games, Baynes has averaged 5.5 points, 5.2 boards and 0.8 blocks. The C's have one more home game versus Dallas on Wednesday before leaving for a three game road trip.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starting at center Thursday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Shifting back to bench Friday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Ties career scoring in rare start•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Set to start again Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...