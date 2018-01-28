Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starts, snags seven boards in loss
Baynes banged out one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one turnover across 16 minutes in Saturday's 109-105 loss to Golden State.
Boston was eventually obligated to match the Warriors' small ball lineups, forcing Baynes to spend much of the game on the bench despite starting. Saturday was Baynes' 37th start of the season, though he's averaging only 18 minutes per game, a small increase from the 15 minutes per match the New Zealander averaged while a reserve in Detroit. Expect Baynes to continue to battle with Marcus Morris and Daniel Theis for meaningful minutes. Baynes' presence on the floor allows Al Horford to shift over to power forward and avoid some of the more physical center match-ups.
