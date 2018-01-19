Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starts, struggles in loss
Baynes started and coughed up two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 15 minutes in Thursday's ugly 89-80 win loss to the Sixers.
Without Kyrie Irving (shoulder), the entire Celtic squad played poorly in this dud of a game at Boston. The C's shot 41% from the field and had only 39 points deep into the 3rd quarter. Playing from behind forced coach Brad Stevens to play three-point shooter Marcus Morris many more minutes (27) than Baynes. Expect Boston to turn things around Sunday at home versus Orlando.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Double-doubles in start•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Confirmed starter Friday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Shifting to bench role Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starts, delivers 17 points•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Positioned in starting lineup Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Probable Sunday vs. Pistons•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...