Baynes started and coughed up two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 15 minutes in Thursday's ugly 89-80 win loss to the Sixers.

Without Kyrie Irving (shoulder), the entire Celtic squad played poorly in this dud of a game at Boston. The C's shot 41% from the field and had only 39 points deep into the 3rd quarter. Playing from behind forced coach Brad Stevens to play three-point shooter Marcus Morris many more minutes (27) than Baynes. Expect Boston to turn things around Sunday at home versus Orlando.

