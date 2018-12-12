Celtics' Aron Baynes: Status shaky for Wednesday
Coach Brad Stevens labeled Baynes (ankle) as "questionable at best" for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Though the questionable tag theoretically gives Baynes a 50-50 shot of playing, Stevens' comments suggest the big man's odds of suiting up are probably lower. In the event Baynes misses a third straight game with the sprained left ankle, the Celtics would be forced to lean on Daniel Theis and Robert Williams as their primary centers again with Stevens already ruling starter Al Horford (kneecap) out for the contest.
