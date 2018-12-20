Celtics' Aron Baynes: Suffers broken hand
Baynes suffered a broken hand in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Baynes will undergo surgery on his broken left hand and is expected to miss a month of action. Expect Daniel Theis and Robert Williams to see significant minutes with Baynes and Al Horford (knee) out for the time-being.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Suffers hand injury, won't return•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 18 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: On minutes restriction Friday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: In starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Likely to play limited minutes•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Status shaky for Wednesday•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...