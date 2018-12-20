Baynes (hand) won't return to Wednesday's tilt with the Suns, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Baynes hurt his hand during the first quarter of Wednesday's game, having recorded four points in two minutes of play. More updates will be given on his availability moving forward when a full diagnosis is made. For now, Baynes can be considered day-to-day, with his next opportunity to play coming Friday against the Bucks.