Celtics' Aron Baynes: Suffers hand injury, won't return
Baynes (hand) won't return to Wednesday's tilt with the Suns, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Baynes hurt his hand during the first quarter of Wednesday's game, having recorded four points in two minutes of play. More updates will be given on his availability moving forward when a full diagnosis is made. For now, Baynes can be considered day-to-day, with his next opportunity to play coming Friday against the Bucks.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Suffers broken hand•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 18 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: On minutes restriction Friday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: In starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Likely to play limited minutes•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Status shaky for Wednesday•
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...