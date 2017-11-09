Baynes banged out 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 107-96 win over the Lakers.

Baynes started at center for Al Horford (concussion) and made the most of the opportunity, tying his career high in points. Baynes surprisingly got the better of Brook Lopez, bruising Lopez on the low post with an assortment of jump hooks and quick shots. The big night from the New Zealander helped Boston win their tenth straight game. The C's don't yet know whether or not Horford can play Friday, which could lead to another nice opportunity for Baynes to shine.