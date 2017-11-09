Celtics' Aron Baynes: Ties career scoring in rare start
Baynes banged out 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 107-96 win over the Lakers.
Baynes started at center for Al Horford (concussion) and made the most of the opportunity, tying his career high in points. Baynes surprisingly got the better of Brook Lopez, bruising Lopez on the low post with an assortment of jump hooks and quick shots. The big night from the New Zealander helped Boston win their tenth straight game. The C's don't yet know whether or not Horford can play Friday, which could lead to another nice opportunity for Baynes to shine.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Set to start again Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starting Monday vs. Hawks•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Shifting back to bench Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Back in starting five•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Provides 12 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will shift to reserve role Thursday•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...