Baynes (hand) will be re-evaluated in the next couple of days for a timetable on his return, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Baynes has been inactive for the past eight contests due to recovering from recent right hand surgery. The center will be given a set timetable for his return once he is re-evaluated by team doctors within the next week. So far this season, Baynes is averaging 14.2 minutes, 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds over 25 total appearances.