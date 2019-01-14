Coach Brad Stevens said Baynes (hand) will be evaluated by a doctor in Boston on Tuesday, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Baynes hasn't played since Dec. 19 due to a broken right hand, but he's hoping to receive clearance to return later in the week during Tuesday's follow-up appointment. The Celtics play against the Raptors on Wednesday before kicking off a back-to-back set against the Grizzlies and Hawks on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Look for Baynes' status to clear up following Tuesday's evaluation. In the meantime, Al Horford and Daniel Theis should continue to see the bulk of minutes at center until Baynes is healthy.