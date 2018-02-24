Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will not return Friday
Baynes will not return to Friday's game against the Pistons due to a sore left elbow, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Baynes got the start at center, but exited the contest after just three minutes. In his absence, look for Marcus Morris to get some extra run against his former squad, while Daniel Theis and the recently acquired Greg Monroe figure to see an increased workload as well. The big man's status is seemingly up-in-the-air for the second half of the team's back-to-back set versus the Knicks on Saturday.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Re-joining starting five Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Moving to bench Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Nice all-around line Friday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starts, snags seven boards in loss•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starting Tuesday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...