Baynes will not return to Friday's game against the Pistons due to a sore left elbow, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Baynes got the start at center, but exited the contest after just three minutes. In his absence, look for Marcus Morris to get some extra run against his former squad, while Daniel Theis and the recently acquired Greg Monroe figure to see an increased workload as well. The big man's status is seemingly up-in-the-air for the second half of the team's back-to-back set versus the Knicks on Saturday.