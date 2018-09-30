Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will pick up spot start Sunday
Baynes will pick up the start at center for for Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, Kyle Draper of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The Celtics are slated to without Al Horford (wrist) on Sunday, so Baynes will get the call to replace him in the starting five. That said, it's still unclear just how big of a workload Baynes will have considering it's an exhibition contest and the Celtics could opt to spread the minutes around. Once the regular season arrives, Baynes is slated to be stuck in a bench role and won't have much utility in the bulk of fantasy leagues.
